Video Interview: Stephen Lang Discusses Returning for DON’T BREATHE 2, the Sequel’s Fight Choreography and More

Returning to the role that made him a household name amongst horror fans in 2016, Stephen Lang‘s appearance in DON’T BREATHE 2 caused an immediate internet firestorm when fans and critics got their first look at the film via its trailer. Written/directed by Rodo Sayagues (taking over the reins from Fede Álvarez, who still serves as a co-writer and producer alongside Sam Raimi) the sequel is set in the years following the first film’s deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Lang) lives in quiet solace with a young charge (Madelyn Grace) until his sins catch up to him. By recasting Don’t Breathe‘s primary antagonist as this film’s protagonist, Sayagues and Álvarez plumb the depths of the man behind the monster, and ask whether a heroic deed can even begin to make up for the cruelties of the past. We caught up with the gregarious, erudite Lang to discuss working with his adolescent costar, love of dogs, and what he makes of the initial, knee-jerk reaction to his character’s latest chapter.