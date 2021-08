ONTARIO — The FAA is investigating an incident described as a “near miss” on the runway of the Ontario Municipal Airport on July 19, in which airport officials, including the airport manager and the fixed-base operator owner have said safety was compromised. An initial check-in with the city’s attorney over how to ban the pilot came back as not possible, stating that Clyde Esplin, the pilot in question, was entitled to due process, according to an email update from City Manager Adam Brown on Aug. 3.