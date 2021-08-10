Paul Sullivan: The ‘Brewers Way’ may be the surest path to success for the rebuilding Chicago Cubs
No team contributed to the dismantling of the Chicago Cubs more than their rivals from Milwaukee. The Brewers were 9-3 against the Cubs and had won all four series entering the four-game set that was scheduled to begin Monday night at Wrigley Field. Their sweep at American Family Field at the end of June, especially the finale in which the Cubs took a 7-0 first inning lead, demoralized the Cubs in what turned into an 11-game losing streak.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0