Manny Pacquiao takes jab at Floyd Mayweather Jr over opponents
Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have chosen very different paths in life late in their boxing careers. Mayweather last fought a true boxer when he faced Andre Berto in Sept. 2015 to go to 49-0. After that, Mayweather beat Conor McGregor two years later in his final professional fight, making him 50-0. Mayweather has participated in boxing exhibitions since then, taking on Logan Paul, as well as Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 5