Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Matthew Stafford hits Van Jefferson with perfect deep pass for TD

By Cameron DaSilva
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams wanted to add some explosiveness to their offense this offseason and they did exactly that by trading for Matthew Stafford, signing DeSean Jackson and drafting Tutu Atwell. The season hasn’t started yet but Stafford is living up to all the hype as an outstanding deep passer....

theramswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Ramsnfl#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Lions writer: ‘Vast difference’ between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford

There has already been talk this week that new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t exactly “throwing deep” in training camp so far. Goff has dusted that noise off by saying that he can only take what the defense gives him — and I’ll rush to his defense to say that “a few practices” does not make a full report — but it’s not a new song being sung.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Linebacker Shares Honest Admission On Matthew Stafford

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is in his first training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after joining them via a trade earlier this offseason. But the impact he’s already having on the team appears to be huge. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd said that Stafford has...
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey was recently welcomed into the Madden 99 club for a having the highest possible rating in the game along with five time 99 club member Aaron Donald. On day four of training camp during a starters vs starters competitive period, the four time pro bowl...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes and preseason dangers

No fan of any NFL franchise should expect to see much in the way of the game’s biggest stars playing during the next few weeks of preseason games. Yes, some and maybe even most starters will come in for a series or two, perhaps even an entire quarter. Some key contributors might even stretch that to one full half of play. However, for the most part, we’re all used to watching fringe roster players getting the bulk of playing time in these ultimately meaningless games.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Matthew Stafford feels like he let down Detroit Lions fans

Matthew Stafford feels he let down Detroit Lions fans. In a wide-ranging conversation with NBC Sports' Peter King, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback was asked if "any part of you feel you let the franchise down there?" "Definitely," Stafford said in the Monday morning column. "I sit there and go,...
NFLwcn247.com

Rams' Stafford stops passing after hitting thumb on helmet

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stopped passing after hitting the thumb of his throwing hand on the helmet of a defensive player near the end of practice Monday. Coach Sean McVay is hopeful it is nothing serious. Stafford was looked at by trainers. He was able to grip a towel and his helmet, which is why McVay was hopeful. The thumb is the same one that Stafford had surgery on during the offseason after he played most of the second half of last season with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Sean McVay Has Huge Expectations for Matthew Stafford and Darrell Henderson

Rams HC Sean McVay joins The Doug Gottlieb Show live from Rams Camp in Irvine, CA! McVay talks about the highly anticipated arrival of new QB Matthew Stafford and discusses what he expects from the veteran this season. McVay explains why he has full faith in Darrell Henderson as their lead running back after losing Cam Akers for the season. Plus, McVay tells Doug why there's an absolute zero chance you will see Stafford take the field during the preseason!
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Gets in some reps Tuesday

Stafford (thumb) took part in a number of drills at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford kicked off the session with some light throws, proceeded to take snaps in the shotgun, moved on to handoffs with running backs and then connected with both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp deep down the field. If Stafford hadn't emerged from Monday's practice with a swollen right thumb due to hitting his hand on a teammate's helmet, it appeared he was going through his usual routine. According to Rodrigue, Stafford had X-rays come back negative and was scheduled to have the day off Tuesday, but he felt well enough to go through a full workload and still felt good after practice. He appears to have avoided any serious concerns, though it's worth keeping an eye on his practice work until fully recovered.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Pod-TST: Observations on Matthew Stafford and the Rams defense in training camp

We are less than one week into 2021 training camp, but already there’s increased hype around the differences at quarterback this season as compared to the last few. This does not mean that anyone is “disparaging” the previous quarterback by making these observations, it’s simply pointing out the obvious. Everyone is allowed to voice their observations and noting that the new quarterback — the one who cost two first round picks to acquire — is changing the dynamic at training camp as compared to the previous quarterback, is not to be discouraged.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Andrew Whitworth Gives High Praise to Matthew Stafford

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth joins The Doug Gottlieb Show live from Rams Camp in Irvine, CA! Whitworth talks about handling training camp as a veteran heading into his 16th season in the NFL. Whitworth gives his early impressions of his new quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and discusses what elements the veteran QB brings to his new roster. Plus, Whitworth breaks down why the team feels they're in excellent hands under the leadership of Sean McVay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy