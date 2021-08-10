Federal grant money bolsters school system

Like most school systems around the U.S., Greenbrier County Schools has seen additional expenses pile up due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is now entering its 18th month in West Virginia.

Federal grant money has been made available to the nation’s school systems throughout the pandemic, sometimes in regular apportionments and at other times as competitive grants. All are tagged Elementary, Secondary, School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSERF).

In the first two grant rounds, Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) received a total of $7,639,129.91. In the third round, which has been initially approved but not yet received, GCS is in line to receive another $12,953,522.04, bringing its total over a two-year span to nearly $20.6 million.

According to a breakdown provided by David McClure, the school system’s chief financial officer, in the first grant round, GCS received and spent 100 percent of a competitive grant in the amount of $324,456.04 for the purchase of additional net books that were provided to all students in grades five through seven.

From the regular apportionment of nearly $1.4 million in that first grant round, $307,020.18 was the single largest line item and was spent to purchase PPE (personal protective equipment) and other safety supplies used in schools.

Other expenditures from that apportionment included paying substitute costs for employees on Covid leave, printing school packets, purchasing school supplies, paying virtual school tuition for students who opted for that choice, paying to employ an additional school nurse, purchasing textbooks, buying additional tables, dividers and similar items, and installing HVAC-ION filter systems in schools.

In an emailed question-and-answer exchange with The Register-Herald, Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant said new air filter systems are now in place in every school in the county, thanks to that ESSERF grant.

“We focused on larger gathering spaces like cafeterias, gyms, band and choir rooms, and libraries where the systems would allow,” he said.

Bryant said he expects those I Wave systems to continue to provide benefits, especially during cold and flu seasons, even after the pandemic ends. The HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) line item for all 13 Greenbrier County schools came in at $202,412.72.

In the second grant round, a Summer SOLE grant for $595,845.72 is being used to cover costs of offering summer school and credit recovery this summer and next summer to all students who want to participate.

The second regular apportionment, which totaled more than $5.3 million, will be mostly spent in the current fiscal year and FY 2022-23.

Some of those funds are expected to also be used to purchase PPE and cleaning supplies, as well as nursing supplies. The largest chunk of that money — $1.8 million — is set aside for personnel expenses, including Covid-related substitute costs.

Other anticipated expenditures include supplementing spending for summer learning, virtual school tuition, offsetting child nutrition costs and enhancing outdoor play areas at schools. Many of those outlays will serve needs beyond FY 2022-23.

The third apportionment — the nearly $13 million that has not yet been received — is waiting for a public comment period on how the funds should be used. The school system is required to take public comments into account in the development of a plan on how it will spend that money.

Those funds will be available for use over the next three years, according to Bryant.

“The bulk of the funds will be used to stabilize the system with all the unknowns and continue to provide the one caring adult (for each student),” he said, adding that the funds will also be used to continue mitigation and safety standards.

“We need to establish some normalcy for children,” Bryant said. “Schools need to be a place to belong. We need to cement the relationships with students, parents/caregivers and staff.”

