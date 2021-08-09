Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

One Longview Chick-fil-A Location Has Temporarily Closed Their Dining Room

By Buddy Logan
Posted by 
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here in East Texas our Chick-fil-A drive throughs are always full, and the dinning rooms are too -- that was until COVID and now staff shortages. So many businesses are experiencing staffing problems since the first wave of COVID swept through, and Chick-fil-A has been affected just as much. Today (August 8), the Gilmer Road location in Longview announced they are being forced to shut down their dining room due to "staffing challenges."

mix931fm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Longview, TX
Food & Drinks
Longview, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Gilmer, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#The Dining Room#Food Drink#Covid#American#East Texans#Acsi#Mcdonald#Stanley#Texan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

This Texas City Will Soon Be Expensive As Heck To Buy A House In

If you've been in the market for a new home recently then you already know that the market is crazy right now. It's really a "sellers" market but the problem a lot of folks face is that even though they may have a lot of offers and can charge a lot more for their home, they end up still having to pay more for their NEW home in a market where finding homes is also becoming scare.
Shiner, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Need a Weekend Trip to Close Out Summer? Tour the Shiner Brewery

It's sad to think that Summer is slowly winding to a stop for 2021. This year, by the way, has lasted about three hours. It has flown by extremely fast. A little bit of a slow down is definitely in order for everyone. That slow down can start slowly with a nice weekend trip to Shiner, Texas between Houston and San Antonio with a brewery tour of Texas' favorite beer, Shiner Bock.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Tyler’s ‘Paint the Shelter’ is Aug. 19. Check Out New Artwork and Maybe Meet a Fur-Ever Friend!

It's one of my favorite things to do on a Sunday afternoon now...drive through our East Texas cities to see what new artistic touches have been added to our communities. This artistic renaissance in East Texas has been one of my favorite things over these last several years. And the beautification is spreading to even the most "regular" buildings ever--which I love even more.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Tattoos in Tyler? Folks Share Their Recs on the Best Places to Get “Inked”

I confess I have not, as of yet, had the courage to get the little tattoo I've pondered having eternally etched on my wrist or ankle. I've thought about it several times over the last few years. Usually, I'll get on a little kick and start perusing possible designs I'd be happy with having on my body forever. But then I'll forget, not knowing for sure the right artist for what I'd want, and I set the notion inside.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

Will a New Flesh-Eating Plant Invade Texas?

Up to this point, the largest carnivorous plant in East Texas has been the "Sarracenia alata," known as the pale pitcher or yellow trumpet plant. But a new discovery has us wondering if another carnivorous plant is on its way. Science class taught us that plants get their nutrition from...
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Let our Taste Buds Rejoice as a Big BBQ Event Stops in Tyler Soon

BBQ is a staple of anyone's diet in East Texas. Ribs, sausage, brisket, pulled pork, I am not apologizing for making you, or myself, hungry. So anytime there is a big event involving BBQ, we want to tell you about it (and be there ourselves). Texas Monthly is bringing their BBQFest to Tyler in October and our taste buds can't wait.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

VIDEO: Texas CVS Employee Fights Alleged Thief

I've worked retail before and one thing you hope for everyday when you go to work is that you don't get robbed and that you have to deal with shoplifters. Some folks steal out of necessity and others steal out of greed but one thing I gotta say I don't like is when the employee tries to be a hero against all advice to the counter.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Riding In The Car Is Just One Of Maggie’s Favorite Things To Do

I do believe just about every dog loves to go for rides in the car, but there are just some that enjoy it more than others and Maggie is one of those dogs!. Maggie is an all around wonderful dog. Gayle Helms of Pets Fur People says she enjoys children, other dogs and even cats. That's a plus, if you've got cats in the house already. Maggie is around six years old and weighs about fifty pounds. In addition to being house trained already, Maggie knows some basic commands, she's a smart girl. She is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler and she's has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy