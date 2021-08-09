One Longview Chick-fil-A Location Has Temporarily Closed Their Dining Room
Here in East Texas our Chick-fil-A drive throughs are always full, and the dinning rooms are too -- that was until COVID and now staff shortages. So many businesses are experiencing staffing problems since the first wave of COVID swept through, and Chick-fil-A has been affected just as much. Today (August 8), the Gilmer Road location in Longview announced they are being forced to shut down their dining room due to "staffing challenges."mix931fm.com
Comments / 0