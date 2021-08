Call him what you will, a pitcher who can hit or a hitter who can pitch, but Brian Morrell may be a vanishing breed. He can do both quite well. Morrell is well-remembered for his brilliance on the mound when he pitched for Shoreham-Wading River High School, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that he could swing the bat pretty darn well, too. As if a reminder was needed, Morrell won the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League batting title this summer while playing for the Riverhead Tomcats.