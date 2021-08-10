Cancel
Bane scores 32 as Grizzlies beat Nets in Vegas Summer League

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 32 points, Xavier Tillman Sr. had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League on Monday night. Bane, who had a solid rookie season after the Grizzlies acquired the final pick...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

