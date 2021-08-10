Cancel
EDITORIAL: Months-long delays at DMV not acceptable

Free Lance-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT IS wrong with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles?. It is possible to go to a restaurant, enjoy a live music venue, shop at Walmart, make use of a variety of in-person government services or do just about anything else in the midst of the pandemic. What you can’t do is walk into a DMV office and take care of business without an appointment, sometimes one that has to be made months in advance.

Social Security numbers of 84,860 NC employees uploaded to internal site, state says

Nearly 85,000 state employees in North Carolina had their information mistakenly uploaded to an internal portal. The N.C. Department of Information Technology and the Office of State Human Resources said in a news release Thursday that a file containing the names, Social Security numbers and employment information of the 84,860 employees was uploaded to an internal website that is accessible to other state employees.
