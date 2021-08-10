AP News in Brief at 11:03 p.m. EDT

CNN’s Jake Tapper raked Secretary of State Antony Blinken across the coals for deflecting from the core of his questions about Afghanistan’s imminent fall to the Taliban. Tapper began the interview on Sunday’s State of the Union by rolling footage of President Joe Biden claiming in July that it was “highly unlikely” that the Taliban would overrun the country. Tapper also noted that Biden has now redeployed troops to Afghanistan to oversee the evacuation of American personnel from the country, and he turned to Blinken to ask, “How did President Biden get this so wrong?”