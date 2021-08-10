Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

AP News in Brief at 11:03 p.m. EDT

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the U.S. military will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden. In memos distributed to all troops, top Pentagon leaders said the vaccine is a necessary step to maintain military readiness.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Ap News#Covid#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

AFGHANISTAN — The Taliban seized a province just south of Afghanistan’s capital and launched a multi-pronged assault early Saturday on Mazar-e-Sharif, a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords, Afghan officials sayd. By Ahmad Seir, Rahim Faiez and Joseph Krauss. SENT: 640 words, photos. UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN —...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders blame Biden, express disappointment with Afghanistan

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was "fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘You Keep Changing the Subject’: CNN’s Tapper Grills Sec. of State Blinken Over Scramble to Evacuate U.S. Forces, Allies From Afghanistan

CNN’s Jake Tapper raked Secretary of State Antony Blinken across the coals for deflecting from the core of his questions about Afghanistan’s imminent fall to the Taliban. Tapper began the interview on Sunday’s State of the Union by rolling footage of President Joe Biden claiming in July that it was “highly unlikely” that the Taliban would overrun the country. Tapper also noted that Biden has now redeployed troops to Afghanistan to oversee the evacuation of American personnel from the country, and he turned to Blinken to ask, “How did President Biden get this so wrong?”
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy