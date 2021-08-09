Partnership Provides Laptops for Some Area Families
A partnership is providing 101 laptops along with internet hot spots to families in need in the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Unit 4 School District. Project Success partnered with the school district, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Community Data Clinic, State of Illinois, and PCs for People to expand internet and technology access for families. The laptops were distributed during registration for the new school year.vermilioncountyfirst.com
Comments / 0