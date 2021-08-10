More showers, humidity on the way
The latest weather forecast from Hawaii News Now's severe weather team. Drier trade wind weather is forecast for today, but Tuesday will bring more humidity and moisture as remnants of former tropical cyclone Jimena move thru our state. The leading edge of the moisture field is expected to reach Hawaii Island by Monday and move westward thru the islands. Most of the showers will be windward and mauka, drifting occationally to the leeward side at times. Drier conditions on Thursday and gusty trade winds Friday into the weekend.www.hawaiinewsnow.com
