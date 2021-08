Step inside to get the latest on 2022 prospects along with Mississippi State team news. First Biscuit - Starting the day with team news, over the weekend the media spoke with Mississippi State senior center LaQuinston Sharp. He noted there was no hesitation to return for another senior year and added that it's a pleasure playing for his dream school. The former Columbus High School product said that he's had to adjust his game after the move to center. But another adjustment was getting quicker and stronger to play center in the air-raid offense. Sharp said he remained patient last year when his reps decreased and said it motivated him this offseason to get better in every aspect. So far, I'd say he's done that and he has firm grip on those first-team duties at center.