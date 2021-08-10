Cancel
Public Safety

Gun Violence Can Be Diffused By Community Members Called 'Violence Interrupters'

 6 days ago

New York recently declared a state of disaster emergency over rising gun violence. The governor's office has announced several initiatives to address the situation, and one of them is hiring more of what's known as violence interrupters. These are community-based organizations that diffuse tensions before and after shootings occur. Well, how well do these actually work? NPR's Jasmine Garsd has been spending time with some of these organizations.

