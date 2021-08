Editor’s note: This Q&A with then state Sen. Eliot Shapleigh was published by El Paso Inc. on June 22,1997. It is reproduced here from the print edition. Eliot Shapleigh, a fifth-generation El Pasoan, was elected to the Texas Senate in his first try for public office. His freshman performance in the just-completed legislative session was impressive enough that Texas Monthly named him one of the Senate’s “brightest stars.”