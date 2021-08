Strickland (1-1) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Cubs after tossing a scoreless fourth inning, fanning two. Strickland entered the game after Brandon Woodruff lasted only three innings, and he made quick work of an anemic Cubs offense by allowing no hits or walks, although he did hit a batter. Strickland's now tossed three straight scoreless outings and has given up just three runs across 10 appearances (10 innings) since the beginning of July, posting a 2.70 ERA and an excellent 0.40 WHIP during that stretch.