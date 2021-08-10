Cancel
Booking Holdings Inc. Convertible Senior Notes Due September 2021 To Be Settled In Cash

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) - Get Report announced today that, in connection with any conversion of its outstanding 0.90% Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021 on or after June 15, 2021, it has elected to pay cash in lieu of 100% of the deliverable shares otherwise issuable upon such conversion (i.e., the "Cash Percentage" is 100%).

About Booking Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Report is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-inc-convertible-senior-notes-due-september-2021-to-be-settled-in-cash-301351621.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booking Holdings Inc#Convertible#Opentable#Agoda#Bkng#Priceline#Rentalcars Com#Opentable#Bookingholdings Com
