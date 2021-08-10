Franklin Square Elementary moves to eLearning for the week due to number in quarantine

Students head into Franklin Square Elementary in July 2020. The school has announced it will be in eLearning for the remainder of this week due to the large number of students and staff in quarantine surrounding COVID-19. News and Tribune file photo

JEFFERSONVILLE — Franklin Square Elementary in downtown Jeffersonville will move to eLearning for the rest of the week, according to a letter sent to parents of students there.

The letter states that the change is due to “the number of staff and students currently in quarantine” and gives instructions for how to pick up and continue work throughout the week. The school, on Court Avenue, is expected to resume in-person learning Monday, Aug. 16.

The change comes two days after Greater Clark County Schools announced that 1,100 students across the school system were in quarantine and that masks would be required starting today.

The News and Tribune reported last July that 487 students were expected to attend Franklin Square for the 2020-2021 school year.