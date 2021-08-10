Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, IN

Franklin Square Elementary moves to eLearning for the week due to number in quarantine

By APRILE RICKERT aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBRjW_0bMpeuAX00
Students head into Franklin Square Elementary in July 2020. The school has announced it will be in eLearning for the remainder of this week due to the large number of students and staff in quarantine surrounding COVID-19. News and Tribune file photo

JEFFERSONVILLE — Franklin Square Elementary in downtown Jeffersonville will move to eLearning for the rest of the week, according to a letter sent to parents of students there.

The letter states that the change is due to “the number of staff and students currently in quarantine” and gives instructions for how to pick up and continue work throughout the week. The school, on Court Avenue, is expected to resume in-person learning Monday, Aug. 16.

The change comes two days after Greater Clark County Schools announced that 1,100 students across the school system were in quarantine and that masks would be required starting today.

The News and Tribune reported last July that 487 students were expected to attend Franklin Square for the 2020-2021 school year.

Comments / 5

The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
1K+
Followers
86
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Evening News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
Jeffersonville, IN
Health
Jeffersonville, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Square#Elearning#Quarantine#The News And Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...

Comments / 5

Community Policy