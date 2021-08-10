DEF CON: Security Holes In Deere, Case IH Shine Spotlight On Agriculture Cyber Risk

George Papamargaritis, MSS director at Obrela Security Industries, examines the cyber security landscape of Q2 2021, compared to the same quarter in 2020. The cyber security landscape has shifted dramatically in the past several months. The rapid rate of digital transformation has set the tone for a digital-first future, however despite rising reliance on the cloud and its security mechanisms, many industries find themselves under increased risk of cyber attack from determined cyber criminals. Ransomware has evolved from a relatively niche buzzword to a political talking point in only a few years, as more cybercriminals put critical infrastructure in their crosshairs.
