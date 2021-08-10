DEF CON: Security Holes In Deere, Case IH Shine Spotlight On Agriculture Cyber Risk

I have found a third reason to pirate things: there is no legal way to pa for what you want. A few years ago I discovered a for me new artist, that had already been dead for 5-20 years. I wanted this artist's music, and was prepared to pay for it. But no matter where I looked, it could not find it. Except of course on the bay of pirates. So of course I "pirated" the music, and I don't feel bad about it at all.