MAN Truck & Bus is raising awareness of the importance of its latest road safety assistance technology among transportation professionals and the wider public. From 3 to 24 August, the commercial vehicle manufacturer is embarking on its TruckLife tour and taking its new generation of trucks across six European countries. Truck drivers are invited to test out their driving skills with the new, digital MAN OptiView mirror cam system. The assistance system makes blind spots visible on both the driver’s and co-driver’s side and provides greater visibility in challenging driving situations. The combination with the radar-based MAN turning aid further increases safety during turning manoeuvres. The informative and at the same time entertaining TruckLife Tour events take place at motorway service stations along European transport routes.