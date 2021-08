Just as Benton County began its long-awaited reopening process, residents are once again at risk due to the raging delta variant. . In June, citizens rejoiced as the county reached its lowest number of new COVID cases since last summer. The week of June 21, 1,792 new cases were reported, as well as 24 new fatalities. Then, on June 30, Oregon Governor Kate Brown welcomed the reopening of the state. For many, this was the moment they had been waiting for – the light at the end of the tunnel, or so it seemed.