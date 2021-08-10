SXM Media Launches Agency-Focused AQ Academy

1. Please tell us about yourself and your role at Gather Network. Hello, my name is Reggie Raghav Jerath and I’m the CEO & Founder of Gather Network. I started my career in Oil and Gas managing a couple bases in and out of Iraq, and managed about 200 or so people. I was there for about two years or so, ISIS invaded around the end of the two years. Post evacuating the staff, I decided I wanted to shift industries. - I ended up working in advertising for a bit - with different agencies - the first being MSLgroup ( Where I met our Marketing Advisor Naren ). After this I had my first exposure to entrepreneurship. It was a startup similar to what Deliveroo is - provides the technology and riders, making deliveries for banks, supermarkets etc.