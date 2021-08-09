U of M shifts, will require COVID shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s largest health care systems will now require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by fall. The Minneapolis-based companies both made announcements Monday, hours after the Minnesota Department of Health announced the state is seeing a rise in the average positivity rate, daily new cases per 100,000 and hospitalization numbers as the Delta variant spreads. Vaccinations — both for COVID and influenza — will also be mandatory for each company’s volunteers, students, vendors and contracted staff. Some exemptions will be made for those with medical issues or religious concerns. Allina’s vaccination deadline is on Oct. 1, and...