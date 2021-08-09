Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

U of M shifts, will require COVID shots

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 6 days ago

The University of Minnesota shifted gears on coronavirus vaccinations on Monday, saying it will require returning students to get the shots once federal regulators give full approval to vaccines. University President Joan Gabel announced the mandate in a message to students and employees on Monday. The university’s Board of Regents will need to approve the measure. The FDA has issued emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines but full approval for the Pfizer vaccine is expected in the coming weeks. The Minnesota State Fair was considering requiring masks at indoor attractions when the 12-day fair starts Aug. 26.

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Fda#Pfizer#Public Health#Covid#The University#Board Of Regents#Fda#Moderna And#The Minnesota State Fair#Ap
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthWKRG

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to more Americans this fall. Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated...
Ohio StateDaily Record

As more require COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio lawmakers move up debate on 'vaccine choice' bill

COLUMBUS – A controversial state bill prohibiting mandatory vaccinations is set to resurface after Ohio House leadership gave approval on Monday. Lawmakers normally resume business in September after the summer break, but Health Committee Chairman Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, made "urgent requests" for the committee to hear the bill before then, according to an email from his office.
WDIO-TV

U of M college students will be required to wear masks

The administration for the University of Minnesota announced Monday they will require all students, staff and faculty to wear facial coverings while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. This action will take place on all campuses in the University of Minnesota system, including the University of Minnesota Duluth. It will go into effect on Tuesday, August 3. According to a statement from the Office of the President, the University has closely monitored national, state, and local guidance on public health and safety precautions.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Allina Health, M Health Fairview Require Employees To Get COVID Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s largest health care systems will now require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by fall. The Minneapolis-based companies both made announcements Monday, hours after the Minnesota Department of Health announced the state is seeing a rise in the average positivity rate, daily new cases per 100,000 and hospitalization numbers as the Delta variant spreads. Vaccinations — both for COVID and influenza — will also be mandatory for each company’s volunteers, students, vendors and contracted staff. Some exemptions will be made for those with medical issues or religious concerns. Allina’s vaccination deadline is on Oct. 1, and...
Educationcbslocal.com

U Of M To Require Masks Indoors

Starting Tuesday, everyone will once again be required to wear masks indoors on campuses, offices and facilities statewide, no matter what your vaccination status is (0:28). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 2, 2021.
CollegesKAAL-TV

U of M to require COVID-19 vaccine for students upon FDA approval

(KSTP) - Students across the University of Minnesota System will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it is fully approved by federal regulators, the university announced Monday. The update is a reversal of the system's previous decision not to require vaccines. The U of M said last week...
Huntington, INWANE-TV

Huntington U not requiring COVID vaccine for the fall semester

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University will not be requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester. “Though we encourage vaccination for all students, faculty, and staff, Huntington University will not require vaccines for the fall of 2021. We continue to work with Huntington County Department of Health and follow the latest CDC guidelines to determine precautionary measures that may be taken for the fall semester,” the university said in a statement to WANE 15.
Collegesmichiganradio.org

U of M to require face coverings indoors starting August 11

The University of Michigan will require masks to be worn inside all university buildings starting Wednesday, August 11 – regardless of vaccination status. The university says the policy will be adjusted as COVID case levels change – and based on compliance with U of M’s vaccination requirement. U of M...
San Francisco, CAkrcrtv.com

In turnabout, San Francisco requires teacher COVID shots

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco school district has reversed course, saying it will require its 10,000 teachers and other staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly. The announcement makes the San Francisco Unified School District the latest in California to issue a vaccine or testing...
Public HealthKNOX News Radio

Altru Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Employees

Another health care system is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all its employees. Altru Health is requiring all workers to get shots by November 15. Altru President Dr. Steven Weiser says with increasing variants across the country it is imperative to maximize the safety of staff…patients…and community. Employees can request...

Comments / 0

Community Policy