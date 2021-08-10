Telescoping Stand Cooling Fans

The Inno Portable Fan is a cooling heat relief solution for those looking to maintain comfort in the summer months without having to feel limited with where and when they can access it. The fan is characterized by its compact design that's integrated with a telescoping poll that enables the fan head to be positioned as low as five-inches from the base all the way up to 35-inches. This enables it to be placed on the floor or on a tabletop to allow for targeted cooling anywhere.