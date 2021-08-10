Rashad Evans: Jon Jones Has To Be A ‘New Fighter’ In Heavyweight Division

UFC president Dana White confirmed that former UFC light heavyweight champion-turned-heavyweight Jon Jones will not fight again until 2022. Jones vacated the UFC’s 205lbs belt title last summer while announcing that he would be making the move up to the UFC heavyweight division in 2021. However, Jones got into a contract dispute with the promotion earlier this year in regards to a UFC heavyweight title fight against champion Francis Ngannou. The fight never ended up getting made and instead, it looks like the possibility of Jones vs. Ngannou is something that may not even happen now. That’s because, at UFC 265, Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion, and now he will be next in line to fight Ngannou.