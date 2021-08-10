Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Rashad Evans: Jon Jones Has To Be A ‘New Fighter’ In Heavyweight Division

By Abhinav Kini
Posted by 
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Jon Jones is to succeed in the heavyweight division, he needs to be a completely new fighter. That’s according to former UFC light heavyweight champion and former rival Rashad Evans who was commenting on how well Jones would do in the new division. Given how Jones looked in his...

middleeasy.com

Comments / 0

MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Rashad Evans
Person
Jon Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Heavyweight#Boxing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White confirms Jon Jones will not fight again until 2022

UFC president Dana White confirmed that former UFC light heavyweight champion-turned-heavyweight Jon Jones will not fight again until 2022. Jones vacated the UFC’s 205lbs belt title last summer while announcing that he would be making the move up to the UFC heavyweight division in 2021. However, Jones got into a contract dispute with the promotion earlier this year in regards to a UFC heavyweight title fight against champion Francis Ngannou. The fight never ended up getting made and instead, it looks like the possibility of Jones vs. Ngannou is something that may not even happen now. That’s because, at UFC 265, Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion, and now he will be next in line to fight Ngannou.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Drops UFC Woman Bombshell

Jon Jones is currently one of the best fighters in the history of the MMA world and has had 14 successful title defences and cemented his legacy as one of the best ever. Jon Jones’ interesting message to Fedor previously leaked as well. The former UFC light heavyweight is certainly...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Sean O’Malley ‘Threatening’ DM’s Stun UFC Fans

Sean O’Malley is currently one of the up and coming stars in the UFC as his bizarre looks and fighting skills inside the Octagon has certainly gotten him a lot of fans. Sean O’Malley also recently revealed Jon Jones rejected UFC star. On a recent episode of The TimboSugarShow podcast,...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Spotted With Female Bellator Star

UFC star Jon Jones was recently spotted with a female Bellator fighter. He took to his Instagram story section, where he was seen with Women’s Featherweight division fighter, Arlene Blencowe. Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones will create problems for Ciryl Gane. Ciryl Gane had won the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
UFCMMAmania.com

Jon Jones scouting reporting for Ciryl Gane? ‘Very beatable’

Newly-crowned UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is “very beatable.”. Then again, so is reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Maybe not for the rest of the heavyweight division, but when faced with the might of former 205-pound kingpin Jon Jones, both “Bon Gamin” and “The Predator” are ... well, just a couple of nuts to crack.
UFCmmasucka.com

Top 10 Best UFC Knockouts Which Changed the Era

In the history of MMA, there have several UFC knockouts which advanced or shifted the era. These UFC knockouts may have changed the era due to one great falling, or one new great rising, or sometimes both may be happening. On this list, we have the top 10 UFC knockouts which changed the era.
Combat Sportsprommanow.com

Jon Jones calls his shot

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been inactive at least in terms of fighting since his move up to heavyweight. He has shared plenty of videos of his bulking up and training to reassure his fans that he is not all talk. There were rumors of a Francis Ngannou fight but it turns out money was a stumbling block. More rumors popped up and this time it was about a fight with former champ Stipe Miocic but Jones was having none of it. So far an opponent has not been presented to him that he thinks makes sense.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones and the UFC heavyweight title confusion

Ahead of Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane's interim title fight at UFC 265 this weekend, the UFC heavyweight division is in somewhat of a muddle. The interim title fight was booked just three months after Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. It was also booked 48 hours after Gane defeated Alexander Volkov in a fight not seen as a title eliminator.
UFCmmanews.com

Jon Jones Gives The World A Brief Reminder Of What His Goal Is

Former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has reiterated that his main goal in the sport is to have gold wrapped around his waist again. Jones hasn’t been in action since his successful title defense against Dominick Reyes last February. His tight decision win against “The Devastator” was his 26th victory in 28 professional fights. Aside from a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill, “Bones” has dominated everyone in his path and secured his place in the conversation for the greatest of all time.
UFCMMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane and the future of the UFC’s heavyweight division

Hello, friends! We’re back with another UFC PPV weekend upon us and yet, things feels decidedly low key. Not a lot of buzz for UFC 265 and I think it’s pretty clear why: for as much as we all love Derrick Lewis, he’s the draw here and he’s never been a big one. His title fight against Daniel Cormier only drew 250,000 buys and I suspect we’re in store for something similar this weekend. Hell, no one even asked about the return of the GOAT Jose Aldo Philistines. Anyway, a bunch of other stuff happened this past week in the wonderful world of combat sports, so let’s talk about all of it.
UFCchatsports.com

Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones? Bones’ coach says probably not

The UFC’s heavyweight title picture is a mess. What had seemed to be an obvious series of next steps for the promotion has devolved into a morass of holdouts, interim belts, bickering, and strongarm tactics—as Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones try to negotiate their way toward a ‘superfight’ and the UFC tries to wash their hands of the whole idea.
UFCESPN

UFC Real or Not: Francis Ngannou-Ciryl Gane is a bigger fight than Ngannou vs. Jon Jones

There were big winners all over the main card of UFC 265. Jose Aldo proved he has something left in the tank and potential in the bantamweight division with his victory over Pedro Munhoz. Tecia Torres defeated Angela Hill to win her third in a row, a victory that will continue her climb the top 10 in the strawweight division. And Vicente Luque clearly established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in a stacked welterweight division with his submission win over Michael Chiesa.
UFCchatsports.com

Morning Report: Mike Winkeljohn says Jon Jones is not interested in Stipe Miocic: ‘Jon wants the biggest challenge out there’

Jon Jones’ coach says the former light heavyweight champion isn’t interested in fighting again unless it’s for the belt. After vacating his light heavyweight title last year with the intention of moving up to heavyweight to capture a second belt, Jon Jones has been embroiled in a drawn out contract negotiation with the UFC. Though both Jones and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou are interested in facing each other, the UFC is unwilling to pay Jones what he feels is equitable compensation and so, for much of the last year, Jones has been holding out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy