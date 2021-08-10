Fluid Commuter Concept Cars

It’s a foregone conclusion that we need to phase out vehicles that emit climate change-causing greenhouse gases. Among passenger vehicles, electric vehicles are seen as the most viable option, though there’s still room for hydrogen fuel cells. Among the trucking industry, that battle between big batteries and hydrogen is much more competitive, though a number of setbacks in both areas — Tesla’s highly anticipated Semi has been delayed again, and beleaguered hydrogen proponent Nikola is still trying to get back on its feet after fraud charges — has left an opening for another option.