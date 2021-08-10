Fluid Commuter Concept Cars
The Infiniti QX90 2028 concept is a futuristic vehicle that imagines the near-future of urban transportation that puts a focus on a different kind of passenger experience. The cabin of the vehicle is paired with a lounge-like space along with a panoramic glass roof that would allow passengers to socialized with one another and better enjoy the ride. The vehicle maintains a semi-autonomous system that would feature Level 4.5 autonomy and would make use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to support drivers in the event of an emergency.www.trendhunter.com
