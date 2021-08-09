15 things that can help you be zero-waste in college

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. College is difficult on its own, but trying to incorporate sustainable living or zero-waste practices while in school makes things that much harder. Between late-night study sessions, chaotic schedules, walking across campus in all types of weather, and eating at the dining hall it seems like the obstacles to a sustainable lifestyle are endless. But small steps forward are still steps forward, and younger generations (think Greta Thunberg) are pushing for eco-friendly futures. Whether you go all-in or find a few swaps, consider this your go-to zero-waste shopping list for the back-to-school season.