Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, TX

Smith found ‘guilty,’ sentenced for murder

By Jimplecute Jimplecute
marioncoherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrentis Earl Smith, II, 42, of Marion County, was convicted of murder after a four day jury trial which ended on July 16, 2021. Smith was sentenced by the same jury that found him guilty to 75 years in prison. The victim, Frederick Wayne Thomas, 28, also of Marion County, was shot in the face and neck at Smith’s residence on May 7, 2018 Sheriff David McKnight, now retired, was the first officer to respond to the scene and Life Flight was requested for Thomas who was in critical condition. Thomas died 3 days later in a Shreveport hospital.

marioncoherald.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Marion County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Marion County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ii#The 276th District Court#Sheriff Mcknight#The State Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...

Comments / 1

Community Policy