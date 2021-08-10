Smith found ‘guilty,’ sentenced for murder

Prentis Earl Smith, II, 42, of Marion County, was convicted of murder after a four day jury trial which ended on July 16, 2021. Smith was sentenced by the same jury that found him guilty to 75 years in prison. The victim, Frederick Wayne Thomas, 28, also of Marion County, was shot in the face and neck at Smith’s residence on May 7, 2018 Sheriff David McKnight, now retired, was the first officer to respond to the scene and Life Flight was requested for Thomas who was in critical condition. Thomas died 3 days later in a Shreveport hospital.