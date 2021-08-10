Fake dead body videos still up; TikTok user says he's banned

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. A Dutch consumer organization is launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data of users of the popular video sharing platform. The Consumentenbond and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded Thursday, June 24, 2021 that TikTok pay damages to 1.2-1.6 million Dutch children who use the app. STF

ANDERSON — James Craib says he is sorry for videos he posted on TikTok falsely reporting the discovery of a dead body, but he hasn't deleted them.

On Thursday, Craib, 32, said he has been permanently banned from his social media account on TikTok after posting two videos he filmed in Anderson.

The first misleading video, posted July 28, shows Craib walking along a railroad track until he comes to a point where there is something foul smelling, he says in the video, near some bushes. He indicates in the video that the smell is from a dead person.

A second video, posted July 31, shows Craib outside the Anderson Police Department that day. Craib says in the video that it's an update on the body he found, and he claims that police told him it was a 28-year-old man.

Law enforcement in Madison County — the sheriff, officials at the Anderson Police Department and the coroner — have all confirmed a body was not found. The videos, they all said, are fictitious.

In a Facebook message Wednesday to The Herald Bulletin, Craib wrote that the videos were meant to be for entertainment.

"I didn't know it would take off like it did," he wrote. "I seen the followers rising and the views explode and I didn't do anything to detour the fact that it was fake and I should have."

His TikTok account is called justiceforunknown. He has more than 60,000 followers and a million likes on his profile.

"(I have) no intentions on making any more videos of that kind," he wrote.

Craib's Facebook message says that he was banned from his account, and the videos were deleted. But as of Monday, he had posted 10 more videos, and the account was still active.

Craib said he should not have posted a video claiming that he found a body. But, he said, he did not have a lot of TikTok followers at the time and he didn't think the video would be widely viewed.

"I couldn't help but like the attention from them," he wrote in the Facebook message. "I was starting to get paid off these videos before they was deleted."

About 6.7 million people watched the first video of Craib on the railroad tracks, 752,500 people watched the "official update" that says the body he found was a 28-year-old man and 192,400 people watched a video Craib posted of a news story saying the the report was fake.

Attempts by The Herald Bulletin to contact TikTok officials about how much money TikTok users earn and to confirm that Craib had been banned were unsuccessful.

It took Craib and a friend five minutes to come up with the first video, and the follow-up video was just as easy, according to Craib.

"I never talked to police 'cause there was actually nothing to report, but viewers wanted a follow-up bad, and I knew if I made it look legit it would also go viral," Craib wrote in the Facebook message.

Craib said that he should have posted a disclaimer that the videos were fake to keep people from thinking the dead body might have been a loved one.

"I've learned a great deal from this (and) will help others understand posting serious accusations as comedy is not funny (and does) cause sadness to others," Craib wrote.

On Sunday, Craib was on TikTok responding to comments regarding the fictitious videos, but he did not post any statements that the videos were for entertainment only.

APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said there is an open departmental investigation involving the videos.