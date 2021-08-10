Cancel
Woodward County, OK

Mask discussion highlights commission meeting

By Dawnita Fogleman Staff Writer
Woodward News
 6 days ago
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer shares the pros and cons of various masks with Woodward County Commissioners during the meeting Monday morning at the courthouse. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)

“Every one of them stated they’re for non-medical use. Everything we've got from the state and federal government says non medical use,” Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said as he explained mask efficiency to Woodward County Commissioners during the meeting Monday morning.

About 98 percent of masks are made outside the U.S. according to Lehenbauer.

“Internal emails through the Institute of Health and the CDC and whatnot, they say masks are roughly ineffective,” Lehenbauer said. “Especially the surgical masks.”

Even the K-95s say for non-medical use because they have to be fit tested on a smooth/shaven face.

“Surgical masks block about two to five percent of contaminants. So that's what we need to make very clear that we need to kind of consider all these facts,” Lehenbauer said. “I've seen one study said that more people are getting sick wearing the surgical masks because they're getting bacterial infections in their lungs.”

Lehenbauer reported 20 cases of COVID-19 in Woodward County and six in the hospital.

“We are climbing. This does appear to be the delta variant,” Lehenbauer said. “The difference in this is going to be more contagious.”

About 50 percent of the Oklahoma population has had one vaccination dose, according to Lehenbauer.

“I don't see this being as bad as opposed to last time,” Lehenbauer said. “They do see younger patients being impacted more by this delta variant.”

When removing the mask, one shouldn’t touch the face part of the mask. They should be removed by the ear loops instead, which is one problem especially with children in school, according to Lehenbauer.

“They are effective, but they're not 100% effective,” Lehenbauer said. “One layer of cloth… is as effective as a surgical mask.”

According to Lehenbauer, a two-layer mask is about 15 to 20 percent effective and a three-layer is recommended.

“The bottom line in my opinion, this is going to have to run its course,” Lehenbauer said. “Everybody's going to have to catch this or be exposed to it at some point start building your immunity."

Lehenbauer compared covid to the flu in that getting treatment early and rapidly is the strongest recommendation to fight against pneumonia.

“In the 2019 flu season, 35 million roughly caught the flu, were sick with the flu and tested positive,” Lehenbauer said. “So far since the inception of covid, 35 million tested positive.”

While fatalities are reported to be 10 times higher than the 2019 flu numbers, Lehenbauer said you can tie a lot of it back to pneumonia type issues. He said he does know of at least one friend who died from cancer but was listed as a covid death on the death certificate.

“We don't know why that's happening,” Lehenbauer said. “There's a lot of information that's good. A lot of information that's bad. The best we can do is tell people wash your hands and social distance.”

Lehenbauer still suggested the county make masks available so people feel more comfortable.

Three representatives showed up for 202783 Ventures, LLC certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) at NE NE Section 12 T20N R21W on 40 acres in District 2. Commissioners looked over their information and County Clerk Wendy Dunlap gave them a letter for OMMA.

Several minor changes were suggested for the county handbook, safety manual and drug and alcohol testing policy. A few questions were also raised. In lieu of one officer and the district attorney’s absence, no vote was taken.

The county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations and a resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for July were approved

American Trustee, Inc. Representative Renae Ehler presented the board with a medical supplement and other policies she would like permission to offer County employees.

Commissioners approved monthly officers reports, the treasurer's state audit report and the court clerk records management and preservation monthly report.

The board approved an application for permit public service pipeline crossing for Ervin Cable Construction fiber optic cable installation at SE of NE Section 31 T22N R22W in District 3 for OG&E.

A revised application for temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2021/2022.

Commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations out of general use tax into jail use tax was approved.

Comments / 0

