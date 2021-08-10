Everything We Know About Michelle Young’s Bachelorette Season Right Now
Bachelor Nation is getting not one but two Bachelorette seasons this year. After Katie Thurston's season wraps and Bachelor in Paradise plays out, Michelle Young's Bachelorette season or ~journey~ to find love will air this fall. Young previously appeared on Matt James' Bachelor season, where she came in second. Now the 27-year-old teacher from Minnesota will take some time away from the classroom for her second chance at a TV love story.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0