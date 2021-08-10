Everything We Know About Michelle Young’s Bachelorette Season Right Now

For some fans and alums of Bachelor Nation, Chris Harrison's ouster as the longtime host following the Rachel Lindsay controversy was thought to be a bad move. In short, he was easily the most recognizable face after nearly 20 years in the position, so people were comfortable with his status. Replacements have stepped up in the interim, but the ex-host apparently has no ill will nowadays. In fact, he recently revealed the silver lining to no longer being part of the ABC franchise.