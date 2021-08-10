Cancel
Celebrities

Everything We Know About Michelle Young’s Bachelorette Season Right Now

By Martha Sorren
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBachelor Nation is getting not one but two Bachelorette seasons this year. After Katie Thurston's season wraps and Bachelor in Paradise plays out, Michelle Young's Bachelorette season or ~journey~ to find love will air this fall. Young previously appeared on Matt James' Bachelor season, where she came in second. Now the 27-year-old teacher from Minnesota will take some time away from the classroom for her second chance at a TV love story.

TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Greg Grippo Walked Off The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" has been filled with tears, intimate moments, and self-exits. In last week's episode, fan-favorite Michael A. — the widowed father of 4-year-old James — left the show citing needing to go home and be with his son as the reason for his early departure. Katie invited Andrew S., another fan favorite, to come back on the show after eliminating him before the hometown dates, but he declined her offer.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Fans Are Clamoring For This Bachelorette Star To Be The Next Bachelor

As Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey wraps up, many viewers are already thinking about the future. Although it’s still unclear who the next male lead will be, Bachelor Nation has already fallen hard for one fan-favorite. So, will Michael Allio be the next Bachelor? Fans are ready to watch him hand out roses.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

'Bachelorette' Contestant Justin Glaze's Parents Do Not Approve of His Relationship With Katie — Here's Why (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Many couples that have tied the knot would agree that when you marry your partner, you are also marrying their family — which is exactly why the hometown dates on The Bachelorette are so critical. On Aug. 2, Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston learned more about the remaining contestants, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze, but not everything went according to plan.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Bachelorette’ Couple Katie and Blake Can’t Agree on How Many Times They’ve ‘Made Whoopie’ (Video)

“Bachelorette” Katie Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes on the Season 17 finale of the ABC dating series Monday. And following their debut on the “After the Final Rose” special (which saw Thurston confronted her former frontrunner, Greg Grippo), Katie and Blake won an even bigger prize than each other during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”: a set of “Joe Dirt” bedsheets, which they got for revealing how many times they’ve “made whoopie” while playing guest host David Spade’s “Newly Engaged Game.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ex Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Reveals Silver Lining To No Longer Being Part Of The ABC Franchise

For some fans and alums of Bachelor Nation, Chris Harrison's ouster as the longtime host following the Rachel Lindsay controversy was thought to be a bad move. In short, he was easily the most recognizable face after nearly 20 years in the position, so people were comfortable with his status. Replacements have stepped up in the interim, but the ex-host apparently has no ill will nowadays. In fact, he recently revealed the silver lining to no longer being part of the ABC franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Reacts to Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s Reconciliation

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison reacted to season 25 couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell getting back together after he permanently exited the franchise. “You know what, I’m happy for them, and I wish them all the best. I hope they’re in love and I hope they do great,” the Texas native, 50, told TMZ about their reconciliation on Wednesday, July 28, while out in Los Angeles with girlfriend Lauren Zima.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Show Twins’ ‘Dream’ Nursery

A sigh of relief! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed their twin babies’ nursery one month after their arrival. “Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned a Friday, July 16, Instagram slideshow. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids. Also check out our latest YouTube vid for details about the room and a link to all of the products!”
CelebritiesPopculture

Chris Harrison Responds to 'Bachelor' Fans Who Miss Him as Host

Chris Harrison has broken his silence on Twitter after leaving The Bachelor franchise following racism controversy earlier this year, using the platform on Wednesday, July 21 to respond to several fans. "You think @chrisbharrison misses us as much as we miss him? #TheBachelorette," one fan wrote. Harrison retweeted the message and replied, "I truly do!"
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation’s Jef Holm and Robby Hayes’ Friendship, Legal Drama: Everything to Know

Jef Holm and Robby Hayes aren’t the first pair of former Bachelorette contestants to strike up a friendship, but things didn’t stay rosy between the pair for long. Bachelor Nation met Holm on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette. While they got engaged during the July 2012 finale, Maynard and Holm called it quits that October. It would be four years until viewers were introduced to Hayes, who competed for JoJo Fletcher’s affections on season 12 of the ABC series. While he made it to the final two, Fletcher picked Jordan Rodgers and is still engaged to the former football player.

Comments / 0

