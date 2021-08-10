Cancel
Pets

North Dakota’s Dog Day Deals Are Free On Day Three. (Plz Donate!)

By Scott McGowan
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't only show up on day three and tell me everything's been picked over. It's free so find something else to get cranky about. By FREE I mean...goodness sakes leave a donation! This sale is for the benefit of all the critters housed in the Central Dakota Humane Society. Bring cash you're willing to leave there and leave with a truckfull of stuff!

Mandan, ND
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota.

