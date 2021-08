Local July 2021 sales and trend information courtesy of The Crawford Group. The month of July shows no signs of slowing down in the Plant City’s real estatemarket. The area had 81 homes closed, 159 homes under contract and only 79 homes available to purchase. One concern is that our federal government is basically holding some of the available inventory hostage with the different moratoriums. The people they are intending to assist, will only be faced with higher purchase costs and a more intense demand. The unobstructed real estate supply and demand functions of our economy will prevail.