14-Year-Old Lilla Bognar Swims 2:10 200 Backstroke at NCSA Summer Championships. During the first day of the NCSA Summer Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, 14-year-old Lilla Bognar of Team Greenville (S.C.) posted the most impressive performance with a 2:10.62 in the women’s 200 backstroke. Bognar actually dropped eight seconds in the event, since she arrived in Huntsville with a seed time of 2:18.66 and then swam a 2:14.72 for the third seed out of prelims before dropping the hammer again at night. She finished about a second and a half ahead of NOVA’s Zoe Dixon (2:12.06).