The divides between the ways people pay peers, workers and businesses are breaking down, as consumers are increasingly able to use the payment options with which they feel most comfortable wherever they may be. Giant Eagle, a grocery chain that operates 474 stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Indiana, announced on Friday (Aug. 13) that it is becoming the first United States grocery and convenience chain to take PayPal and its peer-to-peer (P2P) payments platform Venmo in stores. Included in this rollout are Giant Eagle brand supermarkets and the company’s over 200 GetGo convenience store locations.