Paramount Plus Australia: Everything You Need to Know

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...