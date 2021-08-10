Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Paramount Plus Australia: Everything You Need to Know

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new player is set to hit the streaming market, with the Paramount Plus Australia launch officially kicking off on Wednesday 11 August 2021. The new streaming platform will replace the existing streaming service 10 All Access and will cost $8.99 per month. With Netflix, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video already dominating the sector, the latest streaming service aims to bring a new wave of entertainment Down Under, from new faces and some of your old favourites, but just what is Paramount Plus?

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Everything You Need#Amazon Prime Video#Svod#Viacom#Cbs#Australians#Comedy Central#Mtv#The Sydney Morning Herald#Ncis#The Bachelor Australia#Foxtel Now#Lioness#Cia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Australia
Related
TV SeriesCNET

Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series: Everything you need to know

A sprawling, insanely pricey fantasy TV series based on a fictional universe introduced in a series of incredibly popular and famously long and complex books? And books, at that, by an author with a double-R middle initial? No, it's not George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones. It's a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga, soon to become an Amazon Prime original series.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

The constant churn of content means that subscribers are gifted with plenty of new movies and TV shows to choose from on a weekly basis, whether they be in-house originals or established titles. Variety is the spice of life as the old saying goes, something the masterminds behind Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video have taken to heart when it comes to deciding which projects to drop when.
TV & VideosPopculture

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

August is a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. Amazon is ramping up its production of series and movies with extravagant budgets and A-list talent, but it's also still licensing coveted titles from other studios. Amazon Video...
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Marvel Future Revolution: Everything You Need To Know

Netmarble’s upcoming game, Marvel Future Revolution, is set to release this month. It’s the first open-world Marvel game on mobile devices, and is the follow-up to Marvel Future Fight. There are some similarities between both games. For the most part though, there’s a ton of changes. So we’re putting together...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Everything you need to know about the new Disney Plus Hotstar plans for India

A couple of weeks back, Disney Plus Hotstar announced its new plans for India which will come into effect starting Sep 1, 2021. If you are wondering how the new plans will affect the existing Disney Plus Hotstar users, we now have answers to all your questions. In this article we have compiled the most popular and frequently asked questions and answered them, so you get a better understanding of the new plans as we do now.
MoviesCNET

Disney Plus: Movies, shows, Hulu bundle, free promos and everything else to know

Disney Plus has a deep library of shows and movies, buzzy originals and (sometimes) big-screen movies to watch the same time they first hit theaters. Descendants: The Royal Wedding just aired on the Disney Channel on Friday, but Disney Plus doesn't have any confirmed release date to stream it yet -- so don't sign up hoping to stream it here. But Jungle Cruise and Marvel's Black Widow are available on the streaming service for an extra fee, and Cruella is close to becoming available for all subscribers at no extra cost.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Channel 4 and Future of U.K. Public Service Broadcasting to be Debated at Fully Virtual Edinburgh TV Festival (Exclusive)

A range of topics dominating television industry headlines in the U.K. will be front and center at the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival (Aug. 23-26), the event’s chiefs promise. The proposed privatization of Channel 4 and global streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus stealing a march over U.K. public service broadcasters have dominated local headlines in recent months — all of which will be unpacked at the fully virtual event.
TV & VideosIGN

HBO Max May Be Coming to India

After a successful launch in the US, Warner Bros. could be planning to launch HBO Max in India. According to a job listing posted on LinkedIn, HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India. The description of the Head of Content role reads, “Define and implement the strategy...
TV & VideosAndroid Authority

Is Netflix still worth subscribing to?

It’s almost hard to remember now, but in 2013, when Netflix put out its first original series — House of Cards — some people thought the company was crazy. The first season alone cost tens of millions of dollars, and suddenly thrust Netflix into competition with cable channels like HBO and Showtime. The bet paid off, however, and today Netflix is debuting an original show or movie nearly every week.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Nintendo Switch OLED: Everything You Need To Know

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo, so much so that it announced the OLED model earlier this year. Though similar in many ways, the Nintendo Switch OLED model has some notable updates that will improve the experience of owning one. Even if you already own a...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 1 Is Out! Watch Online Free |

Mariner and Boimler are back on the screens with a more hilarious season in “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 2. So, if you love a good Darmok joke, get ready to tune into something exclusive this weekend. Check out how to watch “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 2 online free and the complete episode list below.
TV SeriesNewsweek

5 Shows to Watch If You Like 'Virgin River'

Virgin River season 3 recently dropped on Netflix worldwide and the romantic drama has been holding on tight to its spot in the Netflix Top 10. At the moment, there has been no news on Virgin River season 4 but things are looking good for the show's future, considering the huge cliffhanger ending and its massive fanbase. In the meantime, here are five shows to watch if you like Virgin River.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy