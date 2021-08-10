Paramount Plus Australia: Everything You Need to Know
A new player is set to hit the streaming market, with the Paramount Plus Australia launch officially kicking off on Wednesday 11 August 2021. The new streaming platform will replace the existing streaming service 10 All Access and will cost $8.99 per month. With Netflix, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video already dominating the sector, the latest streaming service aims to bring a new wave of entertainment Down Under, from new faces and some of your old favourites, but just what is Paramount Plus?manofmany.com
Comments / 0