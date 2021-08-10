Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Campin’ with the Navigators: Five observations from fall practice, including an emerging leader on defense

By Luke Mullin
Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite sweltering heat near 100 degrees, Lincoln North Star still managed to get in a two-hour practice on Monday. Here are five observations from the Navigators’ practice:. Multi-purpose field: With all fall sports beginning practice on the same day, North Star’s turf field and track were a hub for activity. The track and field team did warm-ups and ran sprints on the track, the softball team practiced on an adjacent diamond and the freshman football team ran its drills on a separate grass field.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Football Team#American Football#Lincoln North Star#Navigators#Wideouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy