Campin’ with the Navigators: Five observations from fall practice, including an emerging leader on defense

Despite sweltering heat near 100 degrees, Lincoln North Star still managed to get in a two-hour practice on Monday. Here are five observations from the Navigators’ practice:. Multi-purpose field: With all fall sports beginning practice on the same day, North Star’s turf field and track were a hub for activity. The track and field team did warm-ups and ran sprints on the track, the softball team practiced on an adjacent diamond and the freshman football team ran its drills on a separate grass field.