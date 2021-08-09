John Newby: Community focus must include priorities, balance
Many may believe because of this column that I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, making the transformation of their downtowns into the heart and soul of their community difficult.
