Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

John Newby: Community focus must include priorities, balance

Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany may believe because of this column that I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, making the transformation of their downtowns into the heart and soul of their community difficult.

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana StateThe Evening News

Focus on Community: Affordable housing in Southern Indiana

In our Focus on Community series courtesy of Community Foundation of Southern Indiana we look at the needs of those in Southern Indiana and those working to tackle to the issue. In this edition we look at the need for more affordable housing. Those with Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana go more in depth with their work to help address this need.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

SCF Offers Flexible Classes This Fall to Help Balance Priorities

Registration is open for fall semester Flex Start classes at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), allowing students to take courses that accommodate their schedules and help balance priorities like finances, family and career. These accelerated classes are condensed versions of a traditional 16-week class, providing the same credits in 12-week, eight-week and five-week sessions beginning Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 11 and Oct. 25. For more information, visit SCF.edu/FlexStart. To find out which Flex Start classes are still available, contact Admissions by emailing Admissions@SCF.edu, calling 941-752-5050 or texting 941-304-5443. Current students can register via My.SCF.edu or the SCFMobile app.
Brookshire, TXKaty Times

The Hangar Unity Center focuses on community in Brookshire

The Hangar Unity Community Center, is a place where people from all over the community can find help and a safe place to go, said Ryan Orbin, cofounder of the center. The local nonprofit offers programs for teens, families and support for the community. “Whether its people that don’t know...
Morro Bay, CAmorro-bay.ca.us

City Council Seeking Community Input on Goals and Priorities

The City of Morro Bay is seeking community input about the direction of their local government. Members of the community are encouraged to take an online survey through POLCO, to provide the City with input about how things are going and what the City should focus on for the next couple years. That input is critical in helping City Council shape the goals and priorities for the City.
Winston Churchillmanisteenews.com

JOHN NEWBY: 10 critical elements to transformation

This past week, one of our Truly-Local board of directors, Jimi Coplen, owner of The Rural Spark recapped 10 great takeaways from an event she held known as the “Rural Spark”. She had great presenters from around the country and Canada participate sharing their combined wealth of knowledge. A complete column could be written on each of the 10 points shared; I wanted to paraphrase each of these 10 outstanding items.
Musicredlandscommunitynews.com

2021 State of the Community will include Heroes and Beautification Awards

This year’s State of the Community event will be held on Thursday, September 16th at the University of Redlands Orton Center. Attendees will be greeted by music from the Camp Carleton Cornet Band before the official program begins. The program will feature the Mayor’s state of the community address, as well as short addresses from council members. The Redlands Heroes and Beautification Awards will be given out during the program, as well. Recipients will be selected from the nomination forms that were received by July 22.
Kingsville, TXkingsvillerecord.com

Our opinion: Vaccinations a must as variant spreads in community

Last week the Kingsville Record ran an editorial espousing optimism that we as a community might be turning the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic. We wrote that it appeared things in our area were returning to normal, but COVID-19 variants could pose a serious threat to our recovery. Well, we...
Danville, PADaily Item

Montour-DeLong Fair returns with a focus on community, history

With attractions that include livestock exhibits, baking contests, tractor pulls and live music, county fairs always draw a crowd, but the Montour-Delong Fair also focuses on community involvement. The Fair is located about 10 miles northwest of Danville. It starts Sunday and runs through next Saturday. “On Thursday, we’re having...
Buncombe County, NCbuncombeschools.org

Career and Community Focused

Two BCS students are wrapping up a unique paid internship opportunity that allows them to build skills for a future career as well as give back to our community. Anahy Felipe De La Cruz is in her fifth year at Buncombe County Early College. Sofia Szostczuk is a senior at Enka High School. These civic-minded students were selected as Bank of America (BofA) Student Leaders. They interned with the local nonprofit Serve to LEAD this summer, which has allowed them to cultivate their workforce and leadership skills. The program they focused on was the Early Learning Summer Academy, which helps students in grades K-4 avoid the summer slide and retain more of what they learned the previous year.
RetailJoplin Globe

John Newby: Think beyond retail, shopping when rebuilding downtown

It was once said by religious leader Gordon B. Hinckley, “You can’t build a great building on a weak foundation. You must have a solid foundation if you’re going to have a strong superstructure.”. The same is true on a community level. You will find it difficult to have a...
Lebanon, PAlocal21news.com

Small PA rural schools balance guidance, community concerns

As plans come together for local schools to return to the classroom we’re learning more about the dynamic in some of our farm-rich areas. There’s a lot of pressure in small communities, rural communities to get kids not only back in the classroom but unmasked and most of that pressure falls on superintendents who say that for now they’ve been given flexibility by the Department of Education.
San Bernardino, CAiecn.com

Inland Empire Community Foundation launches new office of Policy & Engagement to focus on regional priorities together

The Inland Empire Community Foundation announced on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the launch of its new Office of Policy & Engagement at its virtual event entitled Policy & Engagement Launch: Leading Together in the IE. With over 300 attendees, this unique gathering brought together elected officials, community partners, and philanthropic leaders on the opportunities to build policy capacity to ensure policymakers hear the needs of the IE at the local, state, and federal levels.
Saginaw, MImanisteenews.com

JOHN NEWBY: There must be balance between big box, local downtowns

Many may believe I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to the steps of incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, thus making the transformation of their downtowns into the "heart" and "soul" of their community very difficult.
EconomyMcAlester News

NEWBY: The critical nature of balance

Many may believe by the title of this weekly column I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to the steps of incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, thus making the transformation of their downtowns into the ‘heart’ and ‘soul’ of their community very difficult.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

McMaster and masks: Heath, safety of children must be the priority

In a public school elementary classroom of 24 youngsters, imagine that 20 are from families where parents and siblings over 12 have received the COVID-19 vaccine and four of the pupils’ family members are unvaccinated. Let’s also imagine the unvaccinated parents don’t want their kids to wear masks at school....
Small Businessmanisteenews.com

JOHN NEWBY: Put your money where your house is

I recently came across a great community marketing campaign out of Canada. In fact, I enjoyed it so much I made it the title of this week’s column. The name of the Canadian marketing campaign as well as the title of this column are very clear, we need to be placing (spending) our local money where we live, or as it says, “Put Your Money Where Your House Is.”
Sullivan County, NYTimes Herald-Record

Employees, visitors again must wear masks at Sullivan County buildings

MONTICELLO - Sullivan County Manager Joshua Potosek announced Friday that masks will once again be required for all employees and visitors at county buildings, beginning Monday morning. With COVID-19 statistics continuing to climb locally and nationally, Potosek issued an emergency order reinstating the face mask requirement. "This measure is designed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy