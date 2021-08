A Cutchogue homeowner told police Aug. 5 that “multiple subjects” were banging on her door. The homeowner told police that a group of three youths banged on her door and ran off in an unknown direction. An officer deployed a police dog, which picked up the trail of the youths through a farm field and to a foot path leading to the back door of a residence on Duck Pond Road. The homeowner in that house told police that no youths lived in that residence. Additional canvassing of the area produced no results.