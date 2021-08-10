Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Chinese court expected to rule this week on detained Canadian Michael Spavor – source

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese court is expected to rule this week in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a source directly familiar with the matter. Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries are at a very low level following Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Spavor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Chinese#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Xi’s Dictatorship Threatens the Chinese State

In his quest for personal power, he’s rejected Deng Xiaoping’s economic reform path and turned the Communist Party into an assemblage of yes-men. Xi Jinping, the ruler of China, suffers from several internal inconsistencies which greatly reduce the cohesion and effectiveness of his leadership. There is a conflict between his beliefs and his actions and between his public declarations of wanting to make China a superpower and his behavior as a domestic ruler. These internal contradictions have revealed themselves in the context of the growing conflict between the U.S. and China.
Public SafetyWashington Post

China’s cooked-up charges against two Canadians are utter thuggery

For nearly 1,000 days, two Canadians, seized by Chinese authorities in an act of diplomatic hooliganism, have been held in barely humane conditions, deprived of all but sporadic contact with their families or Canadian consular officials and facing charges for which “opaque” is too dignified a description. On Wednesday, one of them, Michael Spavor, a business consultant, was sentenced to an 11-year prison term — the latest proof that the Communist government in Beijing is content to deploy its legal system with all the subtlety that gangsters wield a sap.
Public Safetyaustinnews.net

Canadian convicted in Chinese court sentenced to death

BEIJING, China: A Chinese court, on Tuesday, upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling a day before another court is due to rule on the case of another Canadian accused of spying. The court proceedings in China took place while lawyers in Canada, representing Meng Wanzhou, the detained...
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

US case against Huawei CFO ‘flawed,’ her lawyers say

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies attacked the case against her as “fatally flawed” and full of “shifting theories” during an extradition hearing Friday. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial office at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.
Electionsmymixfm.com

First Hong Kong election under revamped system to be largely uncontested

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Pro-Beijing candidates are running uncontested for most seats in a Hong Kong election committee tasked with choosing the city’s leader, with the pro-democracy camp almost absent, government announcements showed on Friday. The Sept. 19 vote for the committee is the first election since China overhauled Hong...
Chinamymixfm.com

China to draft laws for areas including national security, anti-monopoly

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will draft new laws on national security, technology innovation, monopolies and education, as well as in areas involving foreigners, the national leadership said in a document published late on Wednesday. The government has in recent months reined in tech giants with anti-monopoly or data security rules...
Foreign Policytexasbreaking.com

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Condemns China’s Sentencing Of Canadian Michael Spavor

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has slammed China’s “practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals to exercise leverage over foreign governments” and called it “completely unacceptable.” His comments come after Beijing sentenced Canadian citizen Michael Spavor. The top official called the detention “politically motivated.”. Canadian businessman Michael Spavor has been detained...
Foreign Policymymixfm.com

N.Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia to counter United States

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea intends to strengthen cooperation with Russia to counter the United States, and peace on the Korean peninsula will not be possible until American troops are withdrawn, Pyongyang’s ambassador to Russia told TASS news agency. Ambassador Sin Hong-chol’s comments come after senior North Korean leaders warned...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Blinken denounces Chinese verdict against detained Canadian Kovrig

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday joined in the condemnation of China for its sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who was convicted of espionage in a closed court proceeding Tuesday and given an 11-year prison term. The December 2018 arrests of Mr. Spavor and fellow Canadian and former...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

U.S. State Department says all embassy personnel at Kabul airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said late Sunday that all American embassy personnel in Kabul had been safely evacuated and are now located on the premises at Hamid Karzai International Airport. State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement added that the Kabul airport’s “perimeter is secured by...
Businessmymixfm.com

Didi denies management changes amid cybersecurity probe

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true. “Didi is actively and fully cooperating with regulators’ cybersecurity probe, market rumours about management change at the company is not true,” Didi said in a Weibo post. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy