Chinese court expected to rule this week on detained Canadian Michael Spavor – source
BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese court is expected to rule this week in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a source directly familiar with the matter. Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries are at a very low level following Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.mymixfm.com
