Adam Shibley is a recent graduate of the University of Michigan who spent his time as a Wolverine proudly representing the maize and blue on the football field. While he studied Communications and Media in the classroom, during his free time, he was passionately working towards addressing the inequities that underserved student athletes face. Shibley’s activism focused on a problem that he saw many student-athletes undergo, but personally never experienced: the limited access underserved athletes have to resources such as uniforms and mentorship.