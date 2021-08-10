Walmart gives bonuses to warehouse workers ahead of holiday season
It's only August, but retail giant Walmart is already thinking about the holiday season. Monday, officials announced that warehouse workers will get weekly bonuses as they ramp up for the holiday season. The company's warehouse workers are already paid a higher rate than store associates and its about to increase even more. For some full-time workers, it will add up to $200 more per week and could be more if they work overtime.mycbs4.com
