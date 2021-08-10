Rolapp, Thaw Take Similar Paths, To Teammates And Roommates At Michigan

The photo was taken on Oct. 6, 2018. Darien’s Will Rolapp, after making a reception, is tackled by Staples’ Jake Thaw around the Wreckers’ 9-yard line. Nothing else about the photograph from a game the Blue Wave won 24-0 is that remarkable, only the two players were able to locate it and make it a keepsake, a connection that nearly three years later is a reminder of the similar roads the two players have traveled.