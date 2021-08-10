Cancel
Atlanta, GA

No one injured as crews put out massive fire at popular Atlanta restaurant

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews have put out a fire at a popular restaurant in northeast Atlanta that left plenty of damage in its wake.

Flames and large amounts of smoke could be seen pouring out of Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Officials say firefighters were initially called to a possible grass fire, but the amount of smoke they could see on the way there told them it was likely more. They found a moderate amount of flames coming from the building, but were able to quickly get it under control.

A total of 30 firefighters were able to get the fire put it out, but investigators must now learned what happened to start the fire.

Michele Michael Pettis, the sister of the owners of Las Margaritas, said their family is devastated by the loss to the community after more than two decades in the location.

“I know everybody is gonna be hurt. This is a local spot. People have been coming here for years. I’ve actually raised my children in this restaurant, so it’s gonna be a loss for everybody in the community,” she told Channel 2 Action News.

Pettis says they plan to rebuild and reopen the restaurant, but have not yet been able to see how much damage the fire caused to determine how long it may take.

There is no word on whether or not anyone was inside the restaurant at the time. Fire officials say no injuries have been reported.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

This is the second fire on Cheshire Bridge Road in less than a week. A fire underneath a bridge last week led to a major gas leak and structural damage to the bridge after burning for hours.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
