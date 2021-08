In listening to the radio, you sometimes encounter art without even realizing it. Click to listen to this episode. Click the title above to read along. During a very influential few years of my life I listened to a lot of radio. Not just Top 40 but talk radio back before it became what it is today. In particular, I listened to the old Larry King Show. He had a nighttime national show with all sorts of different guests and it wasn’t so much the guests that I was into because some of them weren’t very interesting. It was that I was absorbing the art of a great communicator.