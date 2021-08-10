China to encourage power plants to add storage, peak-shaving units

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China will encourage renewable power generators to add energy storage or peak-shaving facilities, aiming to boost renewable power consumption and to ensure stable operation of the grid system, the country’s state planner said on Tuesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission also said it will allow power generators to purchase peak-shaving services from other market participants. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)