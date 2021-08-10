Cancel
USD/CAD holds in recovery territory, eyes 1.26 area

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD holds in a bullish territory in Tokyo. Bulls eye a run to the 1.26 area on US dollar strength and weakness in demand for oil. USD/CAD is trading at 1.2574 at the time of writing and flat in the Tpokyp sessions so far. The pair moved between a low of 1.2517 and a high of 1.2583.

