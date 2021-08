BTC/USD – Daily Chart. There has a sign of price reversion in the BTC/USD operation as the crypto trade hits resistance, trying to average $50,000 about a couple of several hours back. The bullish channel trend lines are intact, as all the trading activities still occur within the purview of the channel indicator drawn to monitor the pace at which the crypto economy is keeping. The 14-day SMA indicator has crossed the 50-day SMA indicator northward in a supportive motion beneath the lower bullish channel trend-line. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed southward from the range of 80, pointing down around range 60. That indicates that some degrees of falling pressures are ongoing.