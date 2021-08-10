Why Forex traders watch the GBP/CAD?

(Adds details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2533 * Loonie gains 0.3% for the week * Oil settles 0.9% lower * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Friday, with the currency holding on to this week's gains as investors calmly digested the news that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept. 20. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2515 to the greenback, or 79.90 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2533. For the week, the loonie advanced 0.3%. "The CAD took the (election) news in its stride," analysts at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "PM Trudeau is hoping voters reward the government with a majority for its response to the COVID outbreak." With some 63% of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the pandemic. It will soon require all federal public servants be vaccinated and will also extend its vaccine requirement to travelers on commercial flights, interprovincial passenger trains and cruise ships. Investors are looking for signs that Canada's next government could reduce historic levels of fiscal spending to support the economy during the pandemic, with activity already on track to make a full recovery. The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of major currencies after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment slumping in early August to its lowest level in a decade. Investors are sensitive to U.S. economic data since it could help determine when the Federal Reserve tapers asset purchases. The price of oil , one of Canada's top exports, settled 0.9% lower at $68.44 a barrel, pressured by the International Energy Agency's warning that the spread of coronavirus variants is slowing crude demand. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.7 basis points to 1.198%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Chizu Nomiyama)