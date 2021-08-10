Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Why Forex traders watch the GBP/CAD?

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are after a volatile currency pair to sharpen your trading skill, it is hard to look past the GBPCAD. The pair is volatile enough for opportunities to be scoped out, yet with a smaller risk factor than some other more volatile pairs like the NZDJPY or AUDJPY, where dreaded slippages are more frequent.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Cad#Forex#Gbp#Gbpcad#Nzdjpy#Audjpy#The Bank Of England#The Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Micro Futures And Why Treasury Markets Matter To The Retail Trader

U.S. treasuries are, by far, the largest and most liquid market in the world. In 2020, U.S. treasuries traded over $600 billion in value per day, well above the $450 billion traded in the U.S. stock market. This number is independent of the enormous notional amounts that trade in futures and other interest rates derivative products. The point is that the reach of the treasury market is massive.
MarketsFingerLakes1

Is Forex Trading a viable career?

Technology advancements have made it possible for anybody with a functional internet connection to start day trading for a livelihood. But, although it is conceivable, how easy is it to do, and how do you go about accomplishing it? The advantages and disadvantages of day trading for a living will be discussed in this essay.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls looking to the RBNZ to hike

NZD/USD traders are bracing for volatility this week around the RBNZ. NZD/USD is picking up some of the demand lost for the US dollar. NZD/USD has opened on Monday where it left off on Friday on an important week for kiwi traders in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY: On the back foot around 152.00 amid downbeat sentiment

GBP/JPY stays depressed for a third consecutive day, teases early month lows. Brexit, covid woes favor bears, preliminary readings of Japan’s Q2 GDP eyed. GBP/JPY reverses the bounce off one-week low, teasing the 152.00 threshold, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair portrays a mildly offbeat mood...
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Indications Signal Bullish Breakout

Buy the GBP/USD and set the take-profit at 1.4050. Add a stop-loss at 1.3800. Set a sell-stop at 1.3800 (50% retracement level). Add a take-profit at 1.3700. The GBP/USD price darted higher on Monday morning as investors prepared for what will be a relatively busy week for the UK and the US. The pair rose to 1.3870, which was about 0.56% above the lowest level last week.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady as global risk appetite dips; speculators turn bullish

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The British pound held steady against the dollar and edged higher against the euro on Monday with risk appetite in global markets weak after economic data from the United States and China stirred concern about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China’s factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound unable to attract buyers

The dollar plunged after US data signalled a possible growth deceleration. The UK will publish critical employment-related figures on Tuesday. GBP/USD is technically neutral, could advance on a break above 1.3890. The GBP/USD pair closed the week unchanged at 1.3867, recovering on the broad dollar’s weakness at the end of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar hurt, China to set the tone

The greenback plummeted following the release of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment, down to an almost 10-year low in August. The sentiment collapsed as the spread of the Delta variant in the country spurred concerns about the economic comeback. US Treasury yields were sharply down, although Wall Street managed to post...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Fears put the pair on the bearish path

Japan’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to have improved to 0.2% QoQ in Q2. US Treasury yields plunged on Friday, weighing on USD/JPY. USD/JPY is poised to extend its decline on a break below 109.50. The USD/JPY pair edged sharply lower and settled at 109.60, ending the week with losses....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

EUR/USD traders today drew an example from yesterday’s action in EUR/GBP. Summer trading conditions, an empty eco calendar and the weekend ahead made them reduce dollar long positions after the August rally stranded into EUR/USD 1.1704 resistance this week. Moving above the intraweek high of EUR/USD 1.1750 even caused a slight acceleration higher towards 1.1765. We stress that this move is technical in nature with no reason whatsoever to suddenly play the single currency card. EUR/USD 1.1769 is final intermediate resistance before a more profound move higher in the range and a return north of 1.18. A similar technically inspired move in EUR/GBP heads into its second day with EUR/GBP taking out the 0.85 handle.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain as greenback slides

(Adds details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2533 * Loonie gains 0.3% for the week * Oil settles 0.9% lower * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Friday, with the currency holding on to this week's gains as investors calmly digested the news that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept. 20. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2515 to the greenback, or 79.90 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2533. For the week, the loonie advanced 0.3%. "The CAD took the (election) news in its stride," analysts at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "PM Trudeau is hoping voters reward the government with a majority for its response to the COVID outbreak." With some 63% of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the pandemic. It will soon require all federal public servants be vaccinated and will also extend its vaccine requirement to travelers on commercial flights, interprovincial passenger trains and cruise ships. Investors are looking for signs that Canada's next government could reduce historic levels of fiscal spending to support the economy during the pandemic, with activity already on track to make a full recovery. The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of major currencies after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment slumping in early August to its lowest level in a decade. Investors are sensitive to U.S. economic data since it could help determine when the Federal Reserve tapers asset purchases. The price of oil , one of Canada's top exports, settled 0.9% lower at $68.44 a barrel, pressured by the International Energy Agency's warning that the spread of coronavirus variants is slowing crude demand. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.7 basis points to 1.198%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Chizu Nomiyama)
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP set to break back below the 0.85 level – ING

EUR/GBP has made the break above 0.8500 today after Thursday’s session saw the pound weakening across the board. In the view of economists at ING, the bullish sentiment on sterling has gotten somewhat shakier in the past few days, therefore, EUR/GBP could shift back below 0.85 in the week ahead.
WorldDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Will CPI and PPI Continue to Diverge?

Focus on CPI and PPI data despite BoE acknowledgment of higher inflation outlook. EUR/GBP attempting to hold above 0.85 whilst GBP/USD avoids falling below 1.38. It hasn’t been the best week for Sterling overall and focus next week is likely to shift towards inflation data for the UK out on Wednesday. The yearly July CPI figure is expected to come in a little softer than last month at 2.3%, which would be the first drop since March this year, whilst the monthly reading is expected to come in at 0.3%, down from 0.5%, and it would be the second month with a weaker reading if confirmed. The core CPI reading is expected to come in at 2.2% year on year.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Forecast

EUR/USD is holding best support at 1.1735/15 as we look for the target of 1.1790/1.1800 for longs. USD/CAD shorts at first resistance at 1.2570/80 worked this week to test minor support at 1.2520/10. GBP/CAD remains quite erratic and random. No trend to follow. Today’s Analysis. EUR/USD's best support is at...
Economyactionforex.com

UK GDP In-line, GBP/USD Bulls Watching for a Break above 1.3900

The GDP report highlights the stop-and-start nature of the economic recovery in the UK, where the start of Q2 saw strong growth before slowing in June…. After yesterday’s highly-anticipated US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, traders refocused their attention across the Atlantic to the Q2 UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report.
Worldbaltimorenews.net

WHY IS FOREX TRADING POPULAR IN SOUTH AFRICA?

South Africa has raised many questions among people concerning its success and development via forex trading. Regardless of being a risky business, forex trading is still a popular business in South Africa. It is now notable as a successful forex trader and the most significant traded currency, too, as they use sharp techniques and strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy